United Nations probing Cypriot citizenship case

The United Nations is looking into a case involving a senior member of the force in Cyprus who has been granted the Cypriot citizenship allegedly in violation of the Status of Forces Agreement.

Unficyp’s chief financial officer Husein Moussa had been granted Cypriot citizenship at the end of last year, also prompting the Turkish Cypriot side to question his impartiality.

The Cyprus Mail has learned that last week, the head of Unficyp, Elizabeth Spehar, had been summoned by Turkish Cypriot officials over the matter.

“I don’t know the individual involved but I know that Unficyp is aware of the case and the competent UN office is reviewing and also to confirm its compatibility with applicable UN rules,” spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

He added that “once the review is taken then we’ll take a look at the situation.”

When the issue emerged last week, Interior Minister Socratis Hasicos confirmed that citizenship had been granted to the official in question, adding that everything was above board.

Before it became public, the case had been reported to the auditor-general who, it is understood, would be looking into it as part of the interior ministry’s regular audit.

According to the complaint, Moussa, who has been working for Unficyp since 2002, was granted citizenship in violation of UN regulations, which preclude an application.

The Status of Forces Agreement with Cyprus states that members of the force are exempt from passport and visa regulations and immigration inspection and restrictions on entering or departing the island.

“They shall also be exempt from any regulations governing the residence of aliens in Cyprus, including registration, but shall not be considered as acquiring any right to permanent residence or domicile in Cyprus.”

Similar rules apply to embassy staff working in Cyprus.