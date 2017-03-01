CyTA budget covers losses for Greek subsidiary

March 1st, 2017

CyTA budget covers losses for Greek subsidiary

State telecoms CyTA has revised its budget to include €7.1mln to cover the losses for 2016 of its subsidiary in Greece so that it ends the year in the black, MPs heard on Wednesday.

CyTA chairwoman Rena Rouvitha said the revised budget also included an additional €500,000 earmarked for a study into potential investor interest for the subsidiary, CyTA Hellas.

Briefing the House finance committee, Rouvitha said the study to find an investor must be done immediately.

Rouvitha said CyTA Hellas was also expected to close 2017 with a loss.

The CyTA chairwoman assured the committee that the mother company will make every effort to safeguard the subsidiary’s value.

 

Information