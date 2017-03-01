Eide returns after conspicuous absence, but no signal on future of talks (Updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet on Friday morning with UN envoy Espen Barth Eide, who has been conspicuously silent throughout the recent crisis between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, which has disrupted settlement talks.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Eide was scheduled to arrive in Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon, departing on Sunday.

It has not yet been confirmed whether during his stay, Eide will be meeting with Akinci, who has been in Pakistan since Monday for the 13th assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, and who will not return until Friday.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 8th Mediterranean Oil and Gas Forum, Anastasiades said he refused to enter a game of fostering the climate the Turkish sides wants, in order to attain the goals it wants.

Asked whether his call with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday produced an international initiative to address the crisis in the talks, Anastasiades said that “what we talked about were the excellent relations we maintain bilaterally, and the desire to strengthen them through expanding cooperation”.

“But, of course, focusing on the Cyprus problem, what the American foreign minister expressed is the desire to resume dialogue, the encouragement for continuation, and I had the opportunity to explain how and why, after 22 months of constructive dialogue, albeit with many problems, we have reached an unjustified impasse,” the president said.

“He expressed the wish to do what is humanly possible to resume the dialogue.”

Talks between the two sides were abruptly discontinued two weeks ago, after Akinci stated he was not willing to keep the dialogue going unless Anastasiades ensured that a decision by the House of Representatives to commemorate the Greek Cypriot referendum for Enosis (union) with Greece in 1950 in public schools was revoked.

Anastasiades, who had meantime arranged for a National Council unanimous decision that the Greek Cypriot side’s goal in the talks was a bicommunal, bizonal federation – not Enosis, and certainly not partition – claiming this should have been enough for Akinci, declined to discuss the matter further, and Akinci left the talks, insisting that Anastasiades “fix the Enosis problem”.

“No one in the Greek Cypriot community pursues an Enosis solution, and the National Council decision reaffirms the position that the goal is a solution based on UN resolutions, Security Council decisions, and unanimous National Council decisions,” Anastasiades said.

“Therefore, any other demands by the Turkish Cypriot leader are unjustified. What is there to fix? History? Positive or negative events are recorded in the history of every country. Therefore, what is there to fix?”

Asked where the talks are heading, as Turkey’s rhetoric on the Cyprus problem becomes increasingly confrontational, Anastasiades said the driver of this is the upcoming constitutional referendum in Turkey, scheduled for mid-April.

“You realise that the aggressive rhetoric by the Turkish leadership, and even the disruption of the talks, are owed to the domestic need to achieve the goals they have set,” the president said.

“When Mr Bahceli, who is President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s ally in this effort, has come to the point of threatening us, or stating foolishly that if we want Enosis we should relocate to Athens, you understand why the Greek Cypriot side, or myself personally, are being attacked.”

Asked whether he expects an improvement in the Turkish stance following the referendum, Anastasiades said “premature predictions are not particularly useful”.

From Pakistan, meanwhile, Akinci insisted that the talks can only resume once the Enosis Day celebration decision has been repealed.

“The Turkish Cypriot side expects Nicos Anastasiades to take the necessary action to cancel parliament’s decision, and only then will talks for a comprehensive solution resume,” he told the assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

The Turkish Cypriot leader added that the proposal for the commemoration was tabled by “fascist Elam party”, and supported by “deputies sharing such attitudes”, while “his interlocutor’s party”, as he described ruling Disy, abstained, thus helping the decision be passed.

“Enosis is the main cause of the Cyprus problem,” Akinci said.

“Enosis is contrary to peace and the existence of Turkish Cypriots on the island.”