Hospital overtime pay to cut waiting lists

In a bid to cut waiting lists, the cabinet on Wednesday approved overtime pay for medical staff who will be encouraged to work in the afternoon.

According to an announcement, the programme will also introduce incentives for staff to remain in the public sector.

The cabinet also extended the practice of referrals to the private sector as part of the same effort to cut and or abolish waiting lists.

The state sector has been referring patients to private hospitals for over a year as it struggles to reduce ever increasing waiting lists, made worse by the economic crisis.

The health ministry is also fighting to keep doctors and nurses who are leaving the sector for better conditions in private establishments.