Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split

The 32-year-old pop star enjoyed a 12-month romance with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor after they hit it off at last year’s Golden Globe Awards – but the celebrity duo have now decided to go their separate ways.

In a statement to Us Weekly, a representative said: “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Rumours about their relationship status have been circling after Katy and Orlando, 40, did not walk the red carpet together at the Oscars on Sunday (26.02.17).

But the pair were happy to be seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, suggesting they remain on good terms despite their split.

Confirmation of their relationship ending comes shortly after Miranda Kerr – Orlando’s ex-wife and the mother of his six-year-old son Flynn – spoke in glowing terms about the ‘Roar’ hitmaker.

Miranda, 33, revealed that Katy had struck up a very good relationship with her son, and said that her ex-husband remains like a “brother” to her.

She explained: “They’re great. They get along really well.

“We’re a modern family. Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me. It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Katy was planning a fun-filled 2017 with Orlando, in which she hoped to visit some of the world’s most famous landmarks alongside the hunky actor.

A source previously said: “Katy is determined to make this year the best ever and is not letting money get in the way.

“She wants a combination of holidays and ‘bucket list’ experiences, including seeing some of the world’s most famous sights.”