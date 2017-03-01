Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce at music festival

The ‘Formation’ singer pulled out of the famous music festival last week on doctor’s orders to take it easy now she is expecting twins and following speculation the ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker would step in, Gaga has taken to Twitter to share a poster of the amended line-up.

She captioned the image: “Let’s party in the desert!”

Gaga will take to the stage on Saturday April 15 and Saturday April 22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

According to Billboard, organisers were keen to have a female headliner on board this year, and Gaga will be the first woman since Bjork in 2007 to top the bill at the annual music event.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Beyonce would be postponing her appearance at the festival until2018 after doctors told her to “keep a less rigorous schedule”.

Her management company Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice released a joint statement last week to announce the news.

It read: “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It comes after Lady Gaga wowed the world with her electric performance during the Super Bowl half-time show.

Alongside the new headliner, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also perform in the top spots at the festival.