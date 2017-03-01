The majestic language of jazz

This Saturday, Central Stage in Nicosia is set to spin some jazz tunes with a performance by jazz vocalist and composer Sara So Far and some of the very best local jazz musicians.

Sara, who will share the stage with Charis Ioannou on saxophone, Ioannis Vafeas on drums, Marios Toubas on piano and Cahit Kutrafali on bass, started singing and writing songs at a young age in the Netherlands. Music never really left her growing-up so she decided to move to Brussels and study jazz singing in 2004. She has been performing with her band, the Sara So Far Quartet, for a number of years and recently they have released their first EP, Flirting With the Rooftops. As a band the members play mostly around Brussels although the jazz singer now lives on our island where she is exploring the local jazz scene for inspiration. Catch her while you can as during the summer she will be touring Taiwan with her quartet.

As a singer Sara is known for her warm voice and great improvisation skills. As a composer she is known for connecting with her audience with her enchanting melodies and harmonies. But this is not the end to her talents, she is also mad about poetry and writes verse that also have a jazzy vibe to them. With her refreshing grooves and original sound, she will tell us her story so far together with four of our best local jazz talents on Saturday. So if you want to get lost in some jazzy harmonies and discover a whole new language of music, then join the jazz musicians and let the sound take you where it will.

Sara So Far and Band

Jazz concert. March 4. Central Stage, Nicosia. 10.15pm-1am. €7. Tel: 99-110079