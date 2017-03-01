March 11 road tax deadline

Road tax for 2017 is payable until next Saturday, March 11, at any bank, citizens’ service centre, district post office, district office of the road transport department, or at http://rtd.mcw.gov.cy, according to a transport ministry announcement.

The ministry said the tax is payable for three, six, nine, or twelve months.

A late payment charge will be levied on road tax payments after March 11, to the tune of €10 plus 10 per cent of the tax due for the year.

The ministry’s statement said that police will commence checks and report drivers whose cars have not had road tax paid for 2017 as of Sunday, March 12.

In order to pay road tax, the owner of the vehicle must ensure that an MOT certificate, as well as car insurance, are valid at the time of payment.

“Registered owners are reminded that no notifications will be sent for the payment of road tax,” the ministry’s statement said.

Vehicles that have had no road tax paid for three years are automatically struck off the registry and may not be driven on public roads.

Owners who had paid road tax for 2016 but do not intend to do so for 2017, the statement said, must submit a “request to immobilise” the vehicle to the Road Transport Department.

“Otherwise, the obligation to pay the tax will remain outstanding as a civil liability to the state,” the ministry warned.

In case the vehicle has been disposed of, the owner must also notify the department in writing, along with a certificate of disposal from an authorised establishment.