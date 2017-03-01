Ministry issues dust warning

Increased levels of dust are expected to remain in the atmosphere island wide until Thursday evening, and the labour inspection department has advised the public and particularly vulnerable groups to stay indoors whenever they can.

Employers are asked to take appropriate measures and assess the risks for employees working outside.

A weak low pressure system currently affecting the region is the reason for cloudy weather and the possibility of local showers on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures will reach 18C to 20C inland, 21C in coastal areas and 12C in the higher mountains and will drop to 11C inland, 12C at the coast and 4C in the mountains at night.

On Thursday the forecast is mostly sunny with local showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Dust levels are likely to be back to normal on Friday when temperatures will fall slightly. Saturday will be sunny and warm.