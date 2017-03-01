Mother arrested in drugs case

A 54-year-old woman from Vrysoulles in Larnaca, was remanded on Wednesday for two days in connection with a case concerning possession of about 13kg of cannabis, 3kg of cocaine, an unregistered airgun, 16 pistol cartridges and illegal bird-trapping equipment.

The woman is the mother of the 32 and 37-year old men in whose properties the drugs, weapon and the bird-trapping equipment were located last week.

She was arrested on Tuesday, police said, as part of investigations concerning the case.

Her 32-year-old son was remanded on Saturday for six days in connection with the same case, while police are searching for the whereabouts of the 37-year-old who is believed to have fled to the north.

The items were located by drug-squad members last Friday during a search in the houses, orchards and vehicles of two brothers.

The 32-year-old, who had been present during the search, was arrested on the spot, and a warrant for his brother’s arrest was issued.

Investigations will also expand to the Larnaca and Paphos airports to establish whether the drugs were imported from abroad, either by the suspects or others.