No confidence motion against administration in the north

The Turkish Cypriot Republican Party (CTP) said it will submit a motion of no confidence against the administration on Thursday, accusing it of being unable to govern.

CTP chief Tufan Erhurman said they no longer trusted the administration and they believed that neither did the people.

Erhiurman accused the administration of not doing what it should do to implement an economic agreement with Turkey, resulting in financial difficulties.

He also criticised the fact that for two days ‘parliament’ in the north could not convene because of a lack of quorum.

Erhiurman accused the two ruling parties, Democratic and National Unity, of deliberately sabotaging ‘parliament’.

The motion needs 26 votes to pass.

The National Unity party has 18 MPs, Democratic Party, 5, independents who support the administration, 4, CTP, 20, Communal Democracy Party, 2, and Social Liberation, 1.

The last ‘parliamentary’ elections in the north were held in July 2013.