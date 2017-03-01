No let up on high medicine prices, audit official says

DESPITE international fluctuations, and reductions in prices, the cost of medicines in Cyprus remain persistently high, prompting consumers to alternative markets, including the Turkish-controlled north, the audit office said on Tuesday.

Andreas Hasapopoulos, who heads the technical audit department, said that according to a study conducted by the audit office, drug prices in Cyprus still rank among the highest in the European Union despite much-vaunted reductions in 2015.

Hasapopoulos said the key recommendation to come out of the study was that the method of calculating prices needs to be changed. “Cyprus ranks among the most expensive countries from a sample comprising some 11 countries,” Hasapopoulos told state broadcaster CyBC in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

“And the list included countries like Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria.”

A report with the audit service’s findings and recommendations, including distortions in the system, will be delivered to Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis in the coming days.

“There certainly are vested interests, because these drugs are imported by a handful of companies, which have held the licences for years,” Hasapopoulos said.

“There is also an issue in that, when we spoke with the minister recently – his counsel on the issue is the state’s Pharmaceutical Services. They should be monitoring the market, they should be monitoring drug prices in other countries, and take suggestions to the minister.”

Instead, the state’s chief technical auditor said, it was found that the minister has been getting bad information.

“It seems that he has not been given the real information,” Hasapopoulos said.

“In fact, as soon as we explained things to him, he acted immediately by recalling the Greek professor that participated in this study, to ask for his advice on further action.”

The situation with drug prices, according to the auditor, is driving the public to less-than-ideal alternatives, including buying their drugs from the north.

“The prices are much lower there, so we are practically sending people over there, while others opt to buy from abroad,” he said.

“A relatively recent issue exacerbating the situation is that, with eligibility criteria for public healthcare getting stricter due to the state’s belt-tightening measures, an estimated 150,000 people have been forced to buy drugs from the private sector, where it costs even more.”

The problem, Hasapopoulos said, is that drug prices should be adjusted frequently, noting that recent price reductions have been too modest.

In January 2015, the health ministry announced that the price of almost 2,000 medicines had been reduced on average by around 15.5 per cent but in some cases the reductions were as high as 80 per cent.

The ministry said from then on, the revision of drugs prices would be done once a year instead of every two years. New reductions of 8.5 per cent on average came into effect in June the same year.

The recommendations to reform pricing were in line with a report from the World Health Organisation that put medicine prices in Cyprus among the highest in the world.

An updated price list included the maximum retail and wholesale prices of 5,374 medicines, of which 1,968 were reduced while 442 are to remained at previous levels. Another 333 drugs were already under a price freeze, which was to remain in force. The remainder, those non-prescription medicines whose price was below €10 were exempt from price controls.

The Cyprus Association of Research and Development Pharmaceutical Companies (Kefea) warned later that, the reduction in prices would cause problems with the unimpeded distribution of medicines on the Cyprus market, “particularly the availability of new, innovative treatments”.

Companies said they were very disappointed with the unilateral decision to cut prices despite the proposals Kefea had submitted to the health ministry.

They said the total average reduction of 23 per cent over a six-month period put patients’ access to pharmaceuticals at risk.

Pharmaceutical importers have long warned that if prices fell too steeply the cut in profit margins would mean drugs companies had no incentive to export to Cyprus, creating shortages of some drugs. The World Health Organisation had expressed similar concerns in its report.