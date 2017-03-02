Bar review: II Castello café, bar and grill

Located in the heart of the old town, Il Castello is marked by its easy, low-key and relaxed vibe. It’s nothing fancy so you don’t have to dress up.

The most impressive thing about the drinks here has to be the portions – they’re huge. The Sangria was delicious with plenty of fresh fruit which had me wondering whether this was a fruit salad served in the drink – but in a good way. Sweet, tangy and fruity, I absolutely loved it and happily drank away, trying to pace myself. A great way to unwind.

The pina colada was as equally generous and was wonderfully sweet with a pungent and distinct coconut flavour that marks this popular cocktail. The texture was a bit thicker than what I’m used to and I was only disappointed when I got to the bottom of it. It should’ve taken a while to finish but it was really good and I couldn’t really help myself from knocking it back pretty quick – like I said, it’s a chilled place which means no judging.

The presentation of both drinks was standard and that’s absolutely fine. After all, if the taste is good and the portion is huge what else do you want.

A lot has to be said for the staff who are incredibly enthusiastic despite how packed it can be. They’re keen to give honest opinions and advice in a vibe that is more homey, with the waiters being friends with some of the regulars.

The food, if you’re hungry, is delicious and the portions are huge (seems to be a recurring theme) which you could share if you’re not starving.

For non-smokers, now that it’s winter time, do note that wherever you sit, there will be smokers around you.

Overall, not a bad place that attracts students and adults up for a chilled night, a game of cards or to catch a football game.

Il Castello

Where: Irenis 23, Ayios Andreas, Limassol

Contact: 25 356222

When: Daily from 9am