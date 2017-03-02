Cher has problems finding Mr Cher

The 70-year-old singer – who has children Chaz, 47, with the late Sonny Bono and Elijah, 40, with her previous partner Gregg Allman – believes she needs “a certain kind of guy” to settle down with, although a lot of potential suitors are scared of being her beau.

Speaking to ET Online about her love life, the brunette beauty said: “It takes kind of a special person. There are few people. It kind of cuts the herd down, because people are a little bit frightened about being Mr. Cher. It takes a certain kind of guy.”

And the ‘I Got You Babe’ hitmaker isn’t bothered by her age because she knows there is nothing she can do to stop herself getting older.

She explained: “[My mom] says if you don’t pay attention to age, it won’t pay attention to you, but I think that’s the dumbest thing I ever heard. But there’s not much you can do about it. You just do your best.”

And the vocalist shows no signs of slowing down any time soon as she hasn’t had to alter the key on her tracks as she can still hit the high notes, although she has credited great genes for her musical talent and longevity in the industry.

She explained: “[But] I really think it’s the genes, because I haven’t had to take my keys down.

“That’s the most impressive thing for me that I have ever done, because it’s hard to hit the notes, you know? It’s hard to hit the notes and when you get to – it’s like, I feel like I’m going to be the Tony Bennett of my generation.”