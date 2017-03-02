Cyprus opposes EU emissions trading system directive

Cyprus has raised objections to the revision of the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) Directive.

According to a statement, earlier this week Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis participated in a meeting in Brussels of the EU Environment Council, which mainly focused on the proposal to review the ETS Directive.

The Directive aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its review is part of the EU’s climate action to fulfil its commitment under the Paris Agreement.

After deliberations and in spite of objections posed by nine member states, including Cyprus, the Council adopted a negotiating position with a qualified majority.

Kouyialis said he “strongly opposed” the proposal due to the reduction of a high percentage of allowances to be auctioned and the doubling of removal emission allowances from the carbon market, as well as their cancellation.

EU Ministers also discussed the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and what it means for the EU’s environmental policy.