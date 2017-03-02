Eide meeting two leaders

UN special adviser Espen Barth Eide will be meeting the two leaders in the next couple of days in a bid to find ways to restart reunification talks, stalled over a controversial parliamentary decision to commemorate in public schools, the 1950 Enosis (union) referendum in which Greek Cypriots voted to join Greece.

A UN spokesman said Eide will be meeting President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Saturday.

Eide will depart from Cyprus on Sunday.

Akinci has refused to attend meetings with Anastasiades before parliament “corrected the mistake” it made some three weeks ago.

Anastasiades has conceded that the decision was a mistake but accused the Turkish side of overreacting and using it as a pretext to stall the talks.

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said Akinci had been instructed by Ankara to stall, adding that Anastasiades cannot do anything else on the Enosis matter.

In an interview on private Sigma television on Wednesday evening, Kasoulides suggested that Turkey did not intend to take any steps on the Cyprus issue at this point.

He said that was either due to the upcoming referendum or because they wanted to go to a Cyprus conference with all the issues open so as to have more negotiating cards.

“Turkey knows very well the weakness of its position on keeping the guarantees and that is why it reacted in this way to the developments. It saw that it could not find the necessary support from international players,” Kasoulides said.

The Greek Cypriot side wants the abolition of the 1960s system of guarantees that Turkey used to invade and occupy the island in 1974. They also want the withdrawal of all troops from Cyprus.

Turkish Cypriots want Turkish guarantees to remain, at least temporarily, until a solution is proven to work.