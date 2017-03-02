Eleftheria Square construction ‘on course’ [with video]

Construction of the Eleftheria Square project is moving along satisfactorily and the goal is for the bridge to be opened to the public by the summer, though the Nicosia municipality acknowledges the inconvenience suffered by residents and shopkeepers in the area, mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said on Thursday.

During a tour of the site for reporters, Yiorkadjis said the municipality empathises with those affected and is doing everything possible to complete the project as soon as possible, even as a hard conclusion date has yet to be agreed.

“The main procedural problems, as well as budgetary issues, have been overcome, and solutions have been found for most technical issues, bringing the project to a conclusion course,” he said.

“The rate of progress has picked up substantially, and our main goal is to operate the bridge soon – more specifically, opening it to the public by this summer.”

Giving the tour, municipal engineer and project coordinator Agni Petridou said substantial progress has been made.

“In the eastern moat, construction of the amphitheatre, auxiliary spaces under Stasinou avenue, pedestrian walkways and green areas, have been concluded,” she said.

“In the western moat, the fountains have taken shape, walkways are being created, and the cafeteria, as well as works at Omirou avenue’s length, are moving forward.”

According to Nicolas Lois, director of Lois Builders, the contractors, the company had always been aware of the complexity of the project, the process of constructing which is unlike any of the other projects in Cyprus.

“The complexity of the project is a great challenge for our company, but at the same time gives us the satisfaction that we are executing and will complete a project that will form the standard in Cypriot construction,” Lois said.

Asked to comment on the delays in the project, Petridou said most came about in the early stages of construction, due to redesigning required when the old moat was discovered, as well as before and during the amicable settlement and departure of the original contractors, at which point a new contest for construction was opened and a new contractor selected.

“It is important to realise that the project really started being constructed in continuous flow in the last two years,” Petridou said.

“Minor delays at this stage relate to construction matters that come up in every major project, all the more so in a project as complex and demanding as Eleftheria Square.”