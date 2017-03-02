Evie Lanitis takes over as president of Cans for Kids

Following the untimely death in December of Cans For Kids’ President of 20 years, Olga Demetriades, Cans for Kids said on Thursday it had that Evie Lanitis has taken over as the charity’s President.

“It is difficult to try to fill the void left by Mrs Demetriades’ sad demise, but I am honoured to take over and pledge to do my utmost to continue her work with this excellent and inspiring charity,” Lanitis said.

Lanitis was born in Limassol in 1950. She attended Greek primary school before continuing her secondary education in England. She graduated from Duke University in the US with a degree in sociology, returning to Cyprus in 1973. She joined Lanitis Bros Limited and served on the Board as Commercial Director, a post she held until her retirement in 2006.

She served on the board of the Junior School for three years and is a keen environmentalist, gardener, photographer and an accredited Qi Gung Instructor.

