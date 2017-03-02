The most expensive m² of prime property in the world

The most expensive m² of prime property in the world

A million dollars will get you a 17 square metre dwelling in Monte Carlo

So, you’ve got a million dollars burning a hole in your pocket and you’re looking to put a luxury roof over your head?

This infographic, using data from Knight Frank, gives you an idea of where in the world you’ll get the most square metres for your lavish outlay.

For those of us with enough funds to invest in luxury property, one of the first considerations will probably be where to buy.

Location is everything, but as our infographic shows, it can have a huge effect on how much space you’re able to afford. Those determined on moving to Monaco will probably have to make some concessions.

One million dollars will have you living in just 17 square metres. More spacious options would be Tokyo with 91, Melbourne with 110, or a truly roomy 209 in Cape Town.

Infographic: The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

