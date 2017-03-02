Health ministry launches public consultation on medical marijuana

The ministry of health has launched a public consultation on the regulations governing the production and use of medical cannabis.

Members of the public may send their feedback to the email address: MedicinalCannabis@moh.gov.cy.

The consultation period expires at 3pm on March 24, 2017.

The ministry said it will take into consideration the views and suggestions submitted in amending and finalizing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Medical Cannabis) Regulations of 2017.

The current regulations are available at this link (Greek only):

http://www.moh.gov.cy/Moh/MOH.nsf/All/BB75CCC940F420E7C22580D50037EA60?OpenDocument

According to the regulations, medical cannabis will be grown at premises specially licensed for this purpose, and under guidelines ensuring the consistency of the content of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) and that the cannabis is free of bacteria, fungi, heavy metals and pesticides.

The regulations have safeguards in place to prevent abuse of medical cannabis. Only persons suffering from specific ailments will have access, and will need a prescription from a specialist physician.

Prescriptions will be handled by pharmacies, and individuals will be allowed a maximum amount of medical cannabis per month.

The regulations provide for checks of the amount of medical cannabis dispensed to each person per month.

They also cover imports and exports of medical cannabis.