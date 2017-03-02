Making the guitar sing

The famous Greek guitarist Panayiotis Margaris will present two concerts in Larnaca and Nicosia next week under the name of his upcoming album Nuevo Guitar, which will be released in April.

Margaris, classical guitar virtuoso and composer, is well known for his passion and talent and this all comes shining through on this album. But the two concerts will not only feature guitar music from this album, the guitarist will also present pieces from his previous albums Duende, Rock of My Soul and With the Magic Guitar. A number of his compositions have been used for film soundtracks and he has also written pieces for Greek and international artists.

As with his previous albums, Margaris tries to use the classical guitar in fresh and innovative ways to bring the classical sound up to date. He does not pick a single musical genre in which to dabble, rather he puts the same kind of drive into all genres, feeling he can work with each one and produce a sound with the guitar that has not already been done.

Accompanying the guitarist on stage will be singer Adrianna Lykouresis.

The concert Nuevo Guitar has been travelling around Greece and now it is our turn to enjoy the great guitar sounds, which will then be on their way to other shores for the rest of the year.

Nuevo Guitar

Live performance by the Greek guitarist Panayiotis Margaris. March 6. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-430654

March 7. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10