Making maximum use of recycled water

By 2023 Cyprus will produce 47 million cubic metres of recycled water at an estimated cost of €100 million, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the conference ‘Challenges and prospects of urban wastewater reuse in agriculture’, he said to achieve this goal the government is planning an integrated design which includes constructing a large-scale infrastructure for the use of recycled water produced by the seven urban waste water treatment plants.

The ministry focuses on a maximum use of recycled water as an alternative water resource for the provision of reliable quantities of water for irrigation and strengthening of the water balance.

“It is for this reason that as a government we move to the implementation of an integrated design for the maximum use of recycled water,” he said.

He added the expected increase in the quantities of treated water during the next few years is expected to contribute to the cultivation of additional land and livestock and more generally the rural economy of Cyprus.

“In this context, ensuring a long-term and sustainable reuse of treated water without a potential risk to the environment, particularly for public health is a top priority for our ministry.”

Kouyialis went on to explain that the ministry attaches great importance to conducting research to assess the potential risks and emphasised the importance of the involvement and contribution of both the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology in relevant research by the Agricultural Research Institute.

The conference was jointly organised by the Agricultural Research Institute and the University of Cyprus’ Water Research Centre ‘Nereus’.