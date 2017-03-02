nTAXI Cyprus – we’re not Uber, but we are the cheapest!

A LIMASSOL-based company, nTAXI, has introduced a taxi booking phone app that guarantees fares charged are in line with government rates and could be paid by credit card.

“This means no hidden costs and no overcharging; you only pay what the meter displays”, said Vassos Kassianides the Regional Project Manager of nTaxi. “People need choice,” that was the philosophy of nTAXI, he said.

“We are not Uber, but we are the cheapest,” he pointed out.

The company, which started operations last June, had already signed up more than 200 licensed drivers. Kassianides said the drivers “were carefully selected, trained to be courteous, flexible and to take great pride in providing the best possible customer service.”

He added: “This is much safer and brings accountability, which we believe is important for our passengers. Our extensive network of drivers ensures it will only be about three to five minutes before a driver can pick you up. “

At the moment the service is available in Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia, but the company is planning to soon make it available in Paphos and, by the summer, across the island. Apart from ordering an immediate pick-up, the app gives the option to book days, weeks or a month in advance.

“You will automatically know the identity of the driver, the vehicle details and its location as it makes its journey to collect you,” said Kassianides. “Every journey matters to us and our commitment is to make your experience as comfortable and pleasant from start to finish.”

The company attaches great importance to customer feedback as it sees this as the way of achieving its main target – modernising and upgrading the taxi industry. “Our in-app customer feedback and ratings feature allows you to rate vehicle cleanliness, local knowledge and the professionalism of your driver during your journey,” said Kassianides.

However he recognises that change was not always welcome. “Our nTAXI app is a new and long overdue improvement to the taxi industry in Cyprus. We accept that change is not welcomed by everyone, but we are determined to introduce our mobile app, because it meets the needs and expectations of our passengers that will always be our priority, namely a service that is fast, flexible, cheap and safe”.

You can download the app from ntaxi.net or get it from the Apple Store or Google Play and try it for yourself.