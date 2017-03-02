The official website of Limassol Del Mar is launched

Limassol Del Mar has recently launched its official website limassoldelmar.com, enriched with beautiful images and details about every aspect of the project. Through the website, visitors will not only get a holistic and informative view of Limassol Del Mar but they will also receive a strong promise, that this upcoming project will become Limassol’s new jewel, right in the heart of the coastal area. Limassol Del Mar is introducing the unique lifestyle of “Exclusive seafront living” and invites the potential buyers to adjust to its fast sales activity flow. According to Mrs Eleftheria Voskaridou, Marketing Executive of Limassol Del Mar, sales have surpassed 50% of Phase I, a fact that confirms the project’s dynamic and its prospects.

Limassol Del Mar is a world-class seafront development, in the ultra-desirable coastal Limassol, with unobstructed sea-view from all apartments. This landmark development consists of luxury residences that will enjoy in-house services, concierge, exceptional facilities and a unique high-end shopping and dining plaza.

Through limassoldelmar.com, those interested can directly submit their interest for an apartment or a penthouse and follow up on the project’s updates. For more information please contact 25 510 888 or info@limassoldelmar.com.