Russia hopes Cyprus talks resume soon

Russia on Thursday expressed hope that the Cyprus talks would resume soon and that disagreements on history should not prevent compromises.

Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Moscow regrets “the complications that arose in the Cyprus settlement talks”.

According to a tweet from the ministry Zakharova pointed out that “disagreements on politics and history should not prevent compromises during the Cyprus settlement talks”.

“We hope that the sides in the Cyprus settlement talks will adopt a constructive approach and return to the negotiating table”, she said.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci walked away from the leaders’ last meeting last month shortly after it began over a disagreement related to a vote in the Greek Cypriot parliament for schools to mark a 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum.

Anastasiades, after several days, described the House amendment as “wrong” and called on Akinci to return to the negotiating table. Akinci wants the decision revoked.

The leaders are due to meet UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Friday.