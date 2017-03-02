Saturday night sorted

Each city has its places where locals can party away, and for Nicosia two of these places are Downtown Live and Red Music Stage. Both these music venues have seen a long line of local and international performers leave their musical imprint on the stage. Joining that array of musicians on Saturday will be Greek singers Matoula Zamani and Mariza Rizou.

Zamani, who comes from the village of Panagia in Trikala, Greece, is of Vlach origins, something which gives her an extra musical spirit and a drive to share her talent.

She often plays music in Athens, in the Cyclades islands and in villages. She is very close to the people for whom she performs, and likes to make her music a part of wherever she goes. Her own compositions – which have a gypsy feel and the style of a folktale – are what make the audience relate to her music so much, and are also a means for her to speak of her feelings and share her zest for life.

Zamani has entertained us before but Rizou, together with her band, will be coming over the pond for the first time.

Rizou started singing in children’s choirs from a very young age, slowly graduating to the main act. After studying at the University of Athens, she took jazz vocal lessons in Amsterdam. Returning to Greece, she took what she had learned and turned it into song. She started performing at jazz clubs, taking well-loved Greek hits and giving them a jazz and swing vibe. It didn’t take long for producers and record labels to recognise her unique talent, and in 2013 her first album was released.

Just before Rizou hits the stage, local band Big Band Theory will warm things up. The band, which has proclaimed itself as a party starter, is made up of eight members who are no strangers to the Red music stage, or many other music scenes on the island for that matter.

Matoula Zamani

Live performance by the Greek singer. March 4. Downtown Live, Nicosia. 10.30pm. Tel: 99-810011

Mariza Rizou

Live performance by the Greek singer. March 4. Red Music Stage, Nicosia. 10pm. €15. Tel: 22-767711