Six artists in one space

Since opening its doors in the summer of 2015, the Collection Gallery in Nicosia has kept its eye on its mission, to provide meaningful experiences and encounters with contemporary visual arts and affiliated art forms by displaying exhibitions and arranging auctions.

Not letting any opportunity go to waste, the gallery will start the month off with the exhibition Arthropod Collective – Off the Studio tonight at 7.30pm.

The group exhibition brings together six artists from three countries in order to engage with each other artistically by testing multiple techniques, sharing ideas and emotions, and exploring how this process will be experienced by the audience. The artists who will take part in this new experience are Elias Zaarour and Roula Abdo from Lebanon, Mathieu Devavry and Jerome Dupre la Tour from France, and Christina Christofi and Vasilis Vasiliou from Cyprus.

Zaarour studied visual arts at the Lebanese University of Fine Arts and Graphic Design. He is a self-taught mural and street artist who looks to create images irrespective of subject or technique. He usually looks for ways to express himself through different procedures in the usage of paints and picture making. The search for light and colour is expressively present in his images.

Abdo received her Master’s degree from the Lebanese University – Institute of Fine Arts in 2012. She finds the human figure fascinating, merging the realistic and abstract in her work, which includes collages and mixed media.

Devavry comes from a family of winemakers but, after a short period of trying out that profession, he decided that painting was a better fit. He went to the Blot School of decorative art in Reims where he started experimenting with different mediums and subjects. He found that his technique had an organic feel that struck a balance between abstraction and surrealism.

He has shown his work in a number of exhibitions, including one with Dupre la Tour with a number of large-format canvases. After this exhibition, he started living between Cyprus and France. On our island, he has collaborated with a number of local artists.

Dupre la Tour lives in Lyon where he has developed his technique in several artistic styles including performance, poetry, editing and live drawing. His paintings are created through his natural thirst for answers. He wonders how the world works and then “sets questions into movement” as he says.

Christofi, from Nicosia, studied at the University of Ioannina in Greece and at Birmingham City University in the UK. She has received many awards for her work and had her first solo exhibition in 2012 at the Apocalypse gallery under the name Dolls and Puzzles.

Vasiliou is a graphic designer and street artist. His street works, which are mainly created with stencils, can be found in Madrid, Brighton and Rome. His work poses questions in relation to his Cypriot identity and also points to political and environmental issues.

Arthropod Collective – Off The Studio

Group exhibition. Opens March 2 at 7.30pm until March 31. The Collection Gallery. 15A Lemesos Avenue, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-8pm. Tel: 99-585172