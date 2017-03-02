Two suspects remanded in drugs case

Two men arrested by British bases (SBA) and Republic police last month were on Thursday remanded for eight days in the Republic on suspicion of possession and trafficking 11 kilos of cannabis.

The men, 26 and 27, had been handed over by the British bases on Wednesday after their arrest on February 18. They appeared at the Limassol court.

The suspects were arrested following a joint operation between SBA police and the drug squad, who had placed a particular area in Kolossi under surveillance.

The men arrived in a car carrying a large plastic bag. As soon as they noticed the officers they tried to escape but were caught after two warning shots were fired.

Officers found around 11 kilos of cannabis in packages inside the bag and €2,375 in the possession of one of the suspects.

The 26-year-old told police that the drugs were his and that he had been paid to transport them. The second suspect claimed he did not know there were drugs in the bag. He alleged that the first suspect had told him it contained rubbish.