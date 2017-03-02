Unficyp official declared persona non grata in north

The Turkish Cypriot side has declared a senior Unficyp official persona non grata after he received the Cypriot citizenship, which also appears to have been granted in violation of the Status of Forces Agreement.

Unficyp’s chief financial officer Husein Moussa was granted Cypriot citizenship at the end of last year.

Beyond the apparent violation of the Status of Forces Agreement, the decision by the interior ministry prompted the Turkish Cypriot side to question his impartiality.

Last week, the head of Unficyp, Elizabeth Spehar, had been summoned by Turkish Cypriot officials over the matter.

However, according to reports in the north, Turkish Cypriots were not satisfied with the response and on Wednesday they declared Moussa persona non grata.

Despite the fuss in the north, the Republic remained silent so far, apart from a statement by Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos to the Cyprus Mail last week that the decision was above board.

Moussa, who has been working for Unficyp since 2002, appears to have been granted citizenship in violation of UN regulations, which preclude him from applying.

The Status of Forces Agreement with Cyprus states that members of the force are exempt from passport and visa regulations and immigration inspection and restrictions on entering or departing the island.

“They shall also be exempt from any regulations governing the residence of aliens in Cyprus, including registration, but shall not be considered as acquiring any right to permanent residence or domicile in Cyprus.”

Similar rules apply to embassy staff working in Cyprus.