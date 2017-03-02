Zenon Search and Rescue Coordination Centre unveiled

Cyprus will maintain its upgraded role in the eastern Mediterranean region, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday, adding that a solution to the Cyprus problem would further enhance the country’s internationally beneficial contribution to the region.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony of the Zenon Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca, Anastasiades said its operation “once more evidences the fact that Cyprus is a reliable bridge between Europe, North Africa, and Near and Middle East”.

“Today, we should all feel proud because this centre further strengthens our small country’s standing in the international map of civil security and defence,” he said.

“I have no doubt that a solution to our great national problem will promote even more effectively our internationally beneficial contribution in the region, and enhance the reliable and positive contribution in efforts to address the multiple challenges our region faces.”

The centre, Anastasiades said, is a “model infrastructure project in search and rescue matters, not only in our country but also for the wider region and Europe”.

“As part of its policy of adopting a predictable and constructive regional role, the government has created a Coordination Centre, which will have the capability to host a comprehensive system of surveillance, identification, prevention, and control of Cyprus’ jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

The centre, the president added, will greatly contribute to the management of national crises, as stipulated in the Basic Zenon National Plan, which has codified 22 crises scenarios.

He extended warm congratulations to “everyone involved in the design, execution, and operation of the Zenon Coordination Centre, and especially the management and staff of the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (JSRC), which took the initiative to oversee its construction and operation”.

In the same vein, Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos said that, as the eastern-most point of the European Union, Cyprus can and must play a decisive role in the effective management of migration flows from crisis-hit countries in the Middle East.

In his own speech, Hasikos expressed his pride at the project’s conclusion within “just two months”.

“The proposal to create the Zenon Search and Rescue Coordination Centre was seen positively and forwarded to the cabinet as an urgent matter by the ministries of the Interior and Transport,” he said.

“Funding from European funds managed by the Interior ministry was deemed necessary due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.”

The JSRC has undertaken to train staff in the Centre’s systems, so that it can be at full operational readiness by March 15, the minister added.

“The key issue of timely briefing of the political leadership, monitoring a crisis situation in real time, decision-making and management of the given situation, is now resolved with the operation of the coordination centre, from where simultaneous action by various services is made possible,” he noted.

“In a designated area at the centre, up to 300 rescued people will be able to stay for a few hours, before they are forwarded for return to their countries or to reception centres inside the country, depending on the decisions of the political leadership.”

Hasikos said he is convinced that “emergency situations, such as last year’s Solea fire, will be addressed timely and effectively, with the utilisation of this centre”.