Art and culture, for all our sakes

Tomorrow in Paphos Garo Keheyan, founder of the Pharos Arts Foundation, will speak on the role of the arts, culture and education in society.

As Paphos is the European Capital of Culture this year, we can see, listen to, touch and feel how important art and culture is to the way we communicate with one another and how we as a collective society function.

Kehayan, who also organises the Kouklia Chamber Music Festival during the summer period, studied English Literature and Language at Oxford University, and subsequently obtained post graduate degrees in International Relations and Business administration from USC and UCLA in the United States. Since returning to Cyprus he has been involved in property development and in 1998 he established the Pharos Arts Foundation.

His talk, which will include a coffee break and a chance to ask the speaker questions, will focus on the highest expressions of the human spirit: art. With this talk Kehayan will argue that unless we invest time, energy and resources to the arts, we will be jeopardising our future.

If you wish to attend the talk, send an email to andrewoliver9@yahoo.com along with any questions you may want to ask Kehayan.

The Role of The Arts, Culture and Education in Society

Talk with the founder of the Pharos Arts Foundation Garo Keheyan. March 4. Polidynamo Kentro Geroskipou, Paphos. 10am. €3 including coffee break. Tel: 26-963200