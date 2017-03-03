Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.

Carrick, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, has been reduced to a bit-part role in United’s squad under manager Jose Mourinho, having made just 11 Premier League appearances so far.

“(Retirement) almost depends on how long I’m here. I don’t think there’s many places I’d want to play, if any, after this anyway. I probably would say yes – that would be it if I left in the summer,” Carrick told British media.

The 35-year-old Carrick, who was awarded a June 4 testimonial by United on Thursday, has spent 11 years at the club, winning 16 major trophies, including five league titles.

“I haven’t really had that much of a conversation with him (Mourinho) at the moment. Obviously that will happen pretty soon. That’s something I’m really relaxed about. I’m sure he is as well,” Carrick added.

“I’ve had such a time here, that I don’t think (I would go elsewhere). I feel really good, to be honest. You’ve just got to judge how you go. It can change quite quickly. I feel fine.”

United, currently sixth in the league, host 14th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

