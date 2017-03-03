Construction project at centre of corruption scandal left to rot

The project at the heart of a corruption scandal that saw state telecoms executives, police officers, and party members go to jail, has been left to rot, despite the millions from CyTA’s pension fund spent to construct it, the Dromolaxia mayor charged on Friday.

Kypros Andronikou said he has written two letters to the CyTA board but has not received any response.

“This situation cannot continue,” he told the Cyprus Mail. He said the derelict site, known as Aero Centre, was now being used by drug addicts and has also been looted.

Andronikou said he discussed the matter with the interior minister last summer but so far nothing has been done.

“At the moment there is a huge project that has been completely abandoned,” he told the Cyprus News Agency. “This vast space is being looted and turned into a source of many evils and no one is doing anything about it.”

The mayor said the interior minister had asked to be fully informed about the matter since the money used to construct it came out of CyTA’s pension fund.

Andronikou said the construction was at a late stage and even the air conditioning cassettes had been installed before it was abandoned.

Now, thieves just went there and took whatever they found useful.

Five people were jailed in January 2015 on various charges of corruption and fraud relating to the project.

The court sentenced former CyTA boss Stathis Kittis to eight years in prison, former EAC boss and former CyTA board member Charalambos Tsouris to three years, trade union representative and Cytavision director Orestis Vasiliou to nine years, land registry official Gregoris Souroullas to six and a half years, and high ranking AKEL member Venizelos Zanettos to three and a half years.

Two police officers were also jailed for six months later on after pleading guilty to corruption charges.

The case revolved around the purchase by CyTA’s pension fund of office space in Dromolaxia, near Larnaca airport, at a price several times the going market value.

The land was initially sold to a company by the name of Wadnic Trading, which upgraded the coefficients, built on it and sold it on to the CyTA pension fund for some €20 million.