Eide meeting Anastasiades to gauge talks’ climate

President Nicos Anastasiades was due to meet UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Friday morning a bid to find ways to restart reunification talks, stalled over a controversial parliamentary decision to commemorate in public schools, the 1950 Enosis (union) referendum in which Greek Cypriots voted to join Greece.

The meeting was due to start at 11am but was pushed to 11.30am as the president was engaged in a dialogue with nurses unions Pasyno and the nursing branch of public services union Pasydy in ongoing discussions on the national health scheme.

Eide is to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Saturday and is due to leave Cyprus on Sunday.

Akinci has refused to attend meetings with Anastasiades before parliament “corrected the mistake” it made last month. Anastasiades has conceded that the decision was a mistake but accused the Turkish side of overreacting and using it as a pretext to stall the talks.

Reports on Friday suggested the UN envoy might try to arrange an informal dinner between the leaders to defuse the tensions and get the talks back on track. However, it appears both leaders are set on not negotiating until after the constitutional referendum in Turkey next month.

On Thursday Eide met with Russian Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy. On his twitter account he wrote: “Discussing the current situation in Cyprus Talks with key UNSC Ambassadors today, here with Russia`s Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy.