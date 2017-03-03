Enosis ‘mini coup’ aimed at disrupting talks, says Markoullis

FORMER foreign minister Erato Kozakou Markoullis on Friday described as a ‘mini coup’, the parliamentary decision to commemorate the 1950 Enosis referendum in public schools, annoying hardline parties, whose MPs had passed it three weeks ago.

Markoullis who has been targeted before for speaking against the decision, which has caused the interruption of reunification talks, suggested that the aim was to disrupt the negotiations.

“I characterise it as a mini coup against the negotiations,” she said during a morning news show on state television. “And it turns out at the end of the day that the people who orchestrated this have achieved their goal, so far at least.”

Markoullis agreed that the Turkish Cypriot reaction was excessive, but “not in the first days.”

The amendment, submitted by far-right party Elam, had been supported by Diko, Edek, the Citizens Alliance, the Solidarity Movement, and the Green party. Akel voted against, while ruling Disy sat on the fence, a move that was fiercely criticised.

The former foreign minister said the decision came at a critical juncture in the talks and unfortunately gifted the Turkish side a pretext.

“Don’t forget that when pretexts were given in other cases, the consequences were tragic,” she said.

Diko, which has been accused of going to bed with Elam because its chairman had presidential aspirations, reacted to the comment, calling on President Nicos Anastasiades to take a stance “towards the unacceptable and disrespectful statement … of his adviser.”

“If the president endorses this position he should say so, so that the people know,” Diko said.

Edek more or less echoed Diko, accusing Markoullis of reinforcing the excuses posed by the Turkish side to slow down the talks and avoid tabling proposals on the substantive issues.

“Through her statements, (Markoullis) for her own reasons, appears to have lost touch with reality,” Edek said. “If Mrs. Markoullis’ approach on these issues is so frivolous, what can we expect on the serious matters she handles in the negotiations.”