Shortly after midnight on Thursday, four men were arrested while they were trying to break into a souvenir shop in Limassol.

Police arrived at the scene after a tip off and arrested the men on the spot.

The would-be robbers, two of them aged 21, one 19 and one 17, tried to force the wooden entrance door of the shop, causing damage worth €500.

They reportedly made voluntary statements to police and were detained pending further investigations.