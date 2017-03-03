High commissioner ‘did not refuse London residence site-check’, foreign ministry says

Cyprus’ High Commissioner to the United Kingdom did not refuse a site-check of the ambassador’s residence in London by the audit service last July but was merely unable to accommodate the proposed schedule at the time, the Foreign Ministry told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

A report in daily Phileleftheros cited auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, speaking before the House Watchdog committee on Thursday, saying that the ambassador was reported to the foreign ministry for not allowing a senior auditor access to the residence on July 25 or any of the two following days.

In its response, dated January 3, the ministry denied the ambassador had refused the auditor’s request, or obstructed her from performing her duties.

“According to the High Commissioner, per his communication on November 2, 2016, the auditor was not denied access to the residence, but there were practical difficulties in arranging the check, which had been explained to her by himself,” the ministry wrote.

“The audit official visited his office at around 11:30am on July 25, 2016, accompanied by the High Commission’s accountant and the Archives and Communications official, and proposed the audit schedule she would like to follow. This included a visit to the ambassador’s residence in the afternoon, or at any other time the High Commissioner might be suitable to him (on July 26 or 27), considering the audit would last three days.”

According to the ministry’s reply to Michaelides, the High Commissioner informed the audit official that he had already committed to a business lunch at the residence on July 25, and a reception organised by the embassy of Egypt later in the day.

“As well, the state of the residence, due, in part, to the High Commissioner’s imminent departure for the meeting of Diplomatic Mission Chiefs in Cyprus, left insufficient time for a site-check,” the ministry explained.

“The High Commissioner also said that the residence’s housekeeper had been on leave abroad at the time, and that his wife would accompany him on his trip, and therefore access to the residence was not feasible in that period.”

The 2002 law on providing evidence and information to the auditor-general stipulates that “the auditor-general has the power to request any information in any form […] from employees of the state’s various services under his remit”.

Among other obligations, the law mandates, these individuals must “not obstruct the full and free access to any relevant records,

According to the foreign ministry, the incident merits no further investigation.

“We were informed of this by the Auditor-general, and we replied to his questions and observations,” a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said.

“We don’t believe there is anything to investigate. The audit service has not been denied access – it was just not possible for a site-check to be carried out at the time.”