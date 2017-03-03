It’s a music evolution

Bands normally fit into a musical genre that defines the music you would expect to hear from them, their stage presence and most of the time, their look. But lately things have been changing and many bands have started mixing things up. One of these bands will be sharing their genre-bending sounds with us on Wednesday in Limassol.

The band in question is Shalosh, based in New York and Israel which has performed close to 100 international concerts over the last two years. Since the band’s first album – The Bell Garden – released in 2014, the acoustic, progressive, raw jazz band has turned heads on the music scene all over the world.

Despite the classic jazz trio format of piano, bass and drums, and the band members’ deep roots in jazz and improvised music, Shalosh’s music follows its own path across and between rock, classical, electronic, African and Middle Eastern sounds to create a whole new way of listening to music.

This course towards a different sound comes from the band members’ – Gadi Stern on piano and keys, David Michaeli on double bass and Matan Assayag on drums – connection through music and their lifelong friendship. Each musician had a separate career and worked both as sidemen and band leaders before musically uniting and creating their very unique style.

Over the last two years the band has created a huge buzz around the world and has been marked by the press as one of the most prominent promising sounds of years to come. The band has toured in Japan, Korea, UK, Germany, Poland, The Czech Republic, Latvia. Belgium, France, Romania, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Albania, Holland, Turkey and Israel, and after Cyprus has also been ticked off their list, America and Canada are next on Shalosh’s list.

The band’s agenda is to make music that moves its audience in a way that breaks through the barrier created between music and listener due to the way music of this kind is perceived. This barrier is broken because of the musicians’ sheer commitment to their collective and individual sound. Also, the band is not led by a singer, rather co-led by its three members who continue to evolve as artists through their music, their collaboration and their friendship.

Their concert in Limassol will also promote their new album, Rules of Oppression, which was released in January and has taken the band’s sound another step towards showing the audience their unique voices

Shalosh

Live performance by the band. March 8. Library Bar, Limassol. 9.30pm. €5. Tel: 25-361362, 99-412244