Leaders pledge readiness to return to talks

President Nicos Anastasiades has put forward concrete proposals to facilitate the stalled dialogue on the Cyprus issue, government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

The president reiterated his proposal for a three-column document to refer to the state of play on all issues. Anastasiades was ready to return to the table ‘tomorrow’ the spokesman said.

He would like to move forward with “a targeted process with a view to addressing disagreements”.

Asked if the Greek Cypriot side felt there was no moving forward until after the constitutional referendum in Turkey next month, Christodoulides said: “To the contrary. The meetings being held… what is happening… the developments enhance this assessment.”

But he stressed the need for the continuation of the dialogue on the Cyprus problem, saying that any prospects for addressing the existing disagreements would be examined at the negotiating table.

Questioned about reports the leaders would have an unofficial dinner to thrash out their trust issues, the spokesman said it was not Anastasiades who had walked away from the talks, and in any case no one had proposed such a move.

On whether UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide had conveyed any ideas for a return to the talks, Christodoulides said those thoughts should be conveyed to the person who walked away, meaning Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

The Turkish Cypriot leader responded that once the reason for his not attending the talks – a Greek Cypriot parliamentary vote to mark a 1950 Enosis referendum in schools – was rectified he would be “at the table the next day”. Enosis – union with Greece – was the “mother of all evils” in Cyprus, Akinci said. He also denied that the situation had anything to do with the referendum in Turkey.