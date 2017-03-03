Man rescued after 10-metre fall into dry river bed  

March 3rd, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Nicosia hospital (Photo: CNA)

A 60-year-old man was being treated in hospital for head injuries on Friday after he fell 10 metres into a dry river bed in the Nicosia district, and had to be rescued by the fire service.

Rescue crews scrambled on Friday morning after receiving notification that a man had fallen into the river bed in the Kalo Horio Orinis area.

The man was trying to go down the slope when he slipped and fell 10 metres, the fire service said.

Rescue crews pulled the man out and rushed him to Nicosia general hospital where he was treated for head injury, a fractured nose, and a fractured arm.

