Tori Spelling has given birth to a baby boy

The 43-year-old actress and her husband Dean McDermott – who already have Liam, nine, Stella, eight, Hattie, five, and Finn, four, together – are “over the moon” to have welcomed Beau Dean into the world on Thursday (02.03.17).

Tori told People magazine: “We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family.”

Beau was born at 1.48pm, weighing 5lbs and 12oz and measuring 18.5 inches long.

Tori shared a picture of the new arrival’s hand on Twitter to announce the happy news.

She captioned the image: “We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming

Beau Dean McDermott.”

The couple – who got married in 2006 and renewed their vows in 2010 – announced they were expecting their fifth child in October and admitted it was a “surprise.”

Tori said: “It was a total surprise. But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited. This baby happened at the best time.

Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.”

The blonde beauty suffered placenta praevia while she was pregnant with Finn, causing problems with delivery as the condition means the neck of the uterus is blocked by the placenta, but she can now breathe a sigh of relief because doctors have told her that she won’t experience the same issues this time round.

She said recently: “I’m totally healthy and safe. I am 100 percent healthy!

“The condition I had with my last pregnancy, the baby and I got checked out when we first found out and not only does it not exist but it cannot exist. So we are going to have a happy and healthy pregnancy together!”

And 50-year-old Dean – who also has a son Jack, 18, from a previous relationship – hailed the pregnancy as a “miracle”.

He said: “The doctor said that considering everything that happened the last time, this is a miracle baby that Tori got pregnant and that it’s OK.”