Visual thoughts

Kleanthis Michael will present a series of detailed micro-illustrations in his first solo exhibition entitled Inner Galaxies tonight at the Beat Pazar in Limassol.

Inner Galaxies consists of 20 pieces which are visual accounts of Michael’s experiences over the past two years. The series showcases all the external experiences that the artist has been through while also exposing his inner universe on paper. This inner world is filled with intense conflicting emotions, needs, dilemmas, but also life-changing decisions.

Commenting on the exhibition and the pathway towards its creation, Michael said “the greatest journeys you ever go on are the ones headed inwards; these are journeys solely embarked upon by yourself, and solely for yourself. Through these, you exceed your limits, meeting that other self – one you do not even know – and lose control. Therefore, your strength, as well as your faith in yourself, are all put to the test. That is precisely the place and time where yourself is not the first priority. Every decision paves the way and changes the quality and duration of the journey. Each one of us needs their time to gaze at their personal truth and face it, so that the light at the end of the tunnel is visible. When escape occurs, you will be reborn, rejuvenated; full of strength, new morals, respect and love. The journey goes on through life, understanding and respecting the greatness of each and every aspect of it.”

Michael, from Limassol, studied Graphic Design: New Media in Epsom in the UK. After his studies, he came back home where he began to express his thoughts and ideas through drawing and sketching and also founded his jewellery brand Blue Lotus Macrame three years ago.

Inner Galaxies

Solo exhibition by Kleanthis Michael. Opens March 3 at 7pm until March 10. Beat Pazar, Chatziloizi Michailide 20, Limassol. Tel: 25-355325