West Ham rejected Chinese bids for Carroll, says Bilic

West Ham United rejected bids from Chinese Super League clubs for striker Andy Carroll, manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed, saying the Premier League side have no plans to sell one of their “best players”.

The 28-year-old Carroll has been strongly linked by the British media with a move to the far east during their winter window, which closed this week.

“No way, no way,” Bilic told British media when asked about reports claiming the club had secured an agent. “He’s one of our best players and we want to keep him.

“I know the Chinese clubs sent their representatives to watch our games. Apparently they were watching other players, but they fell in love with Andy. We turned down an offer.”

Carroll, who has scored four goals in his last four games, has missed West Ham’s league draws against West Bromwich Albion and Watford with a groin injury.

Bilic expects the England forward to make his return in Monday’s London derby against league leaders Chelsea.

“I hope he’s going to be fit,” Bilic added.

“I am always trying to be optimistic but this time it is not crazy optimistic it is realistic that he will be fit and available.”