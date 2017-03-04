Apoel beat arch-rivals Omonia to extend lead

Apoel beat arch-rivals Omonia 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, as they extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Pieros Soteriou’s penalty opened the scoring after 44 minutes, with David Barral doubling the champions’ advantage minutes later, in first-half injury time, again from the penalty spot.

Matt Derbyshire hit an 87th minute consolation for Omonia.

Second-placed Apollon have the chance to cut the gap back to three points when they travel to Larnaca to take on much-improved Anorthosis on Sunday afternoon.

Omonia, who have now not defeated Apoel in almost four years (17 games), had to contend with the absence of their vociferous fans. The match, which was an official home game for Apoel, took place with no official Omonia supporters in the crowd.

Earlier in the week, Gate 9, the Omonia fan club, threatened to force the interruption of the game if two of the team’s board members did not resign. Fearing the worst Omonia’s management decided that it was in the best interests of the club not to allocate any tickets to their fans.

Earlier on Saturday, Doxa Katokopias won 4-0 at already relegated AEZ.

Sunday’s fixtures are as follows: Anorthosis vs Apollon (4pm), AEL vs Ermis Aradippou (5pm), AEK vs Anagennisi Dheryneias (6pm)