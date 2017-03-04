Business programme launched for unemployed female university graduates

Services firm Ernst & Young Cyprus and the International Association for the Promotion of Women of Europe (Aipfe) are launching the programme ‘Women Fit for Business Cyprus’, a scholarship programme for unemployed female university graduates.

WF4B is geared towards unemployed female university graduates under the age of 35.

A joint press release said this collaboration aspired to empower, motivate and connect 12 participants through practical training and soft skills that would assist them in their search for employment.

Twelve successful candidates will be selected to embark on a 60-hour, nine-month course, which entails training, mentoring and networking. Training will be conducted in English. The programme, which will commence in April and run through December 2017, will cover a wide range of topics, including personal profiling and skills assessment, job search skills, professional development workshops, empowerment through centred leadership, internships and more.

The launching of WF4B coincides with International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8. Ernst & Young (EY) is the campaign sponsor of the IWD global theme, which this year is #BeBoldForChange.

“According to the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2016, it will take until 2186 for women to achieve gender parity in the workplace, a notable step back from the previous year’s projections. That is 169 years from now!” said Stavros from the services firm.

Pantzaris said EY intended to lead in accelerating the rate of change towards gender parity as women’s advancement and leadership were central to business performance and economic prosperity.

“In fact, recent EY studies show that companies with at least 30 per cent female leaders are more successful at achieving their organisation’s goals,” he said.

Interested candidates for participation in WF4B may send their CV along with contact details of two referees, as well as a letter of interest detailing the reasons they wish to apply for the programme and the professional benefits that can be accrued through the attainment of practical training and soft skills.

All applications must be in English and should be sent via email to aipfewomenofeurope@gmail.com by March 19, 2017.

Applicants in temporary/part-time employment, part-time education, and/or professional courses will be considered on merit.