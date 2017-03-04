A minute with Myrto Fereou and Myrna Demetriou Pattichi Directors of Retrovi

Where do you live?
Myrto: At home.
Myrna: At home with my husband, children and a lot of animals.
Best childhood memory?
Myrto: Carefree summer holidays at my grandmother’s house on Kos island.
Myrna: Watching my grandmother, mother and sister “fighting” over embroidering.
Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?
Myrto: Many restaurants! Not a particular dish! I like mostly salads and grilled meat! Could never eat ambelopoulia!
Myrna: Not a particular restaurant. I love cheese and I don’t eat seafood.
What did you have for breakfast?
Myrto: Coffee, coffee and then some more coffee.
Myrna: Fruit and tea.
Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?
Myrto: Day person! playing around with threads and creating new patterns.
Myrna: Day person! Rearranging my cupboards.
Best book ever read?
Myrto: The Romanovs by Simon Sebag Montefiore. Obsessed with the history of the last czars.
Myrna: All of my psychology books
Favourite film of all time?
Myrto: Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard. For the acting, the direction, the plot and the setting.
Myrna: The Greek film The Countess of Corfu with Rena Vlachopoulou
Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?
Myrto: Love to travel. Best trips ever Buenos Aires and a road trip from San Francisco to LA. Would like to visit Ecuador.
Myrna: Greece
What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Myrto: Soundtrack of La La Land.
Myrna: Any kind of music depending on my mood
What is always in your fridge?
Myrto: H2O and zero coke.
Myrna: Iced tea
Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?
Myrto: My dream is to have a house where I could wake up and look at the sea. Preferably the Pacific ocean.
Myrna: My house
If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Myrto: To be invited to Truman Capote’s famous Black and White ball.
Myrna: My parents
If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Myrto: Eat all the ice cream I could find.
Myrna: I wouldn’t know where to start… be with my beloved people.
What is your greatest fear?
Myrto: Birds.
Myrna: Death
Tell me a joke…
Myrto: I love to cook!!!!
Myrna: I never shout!!!
Fereou and Pattichi are the driving forces behind Retrovi, a company designing clutch bags dressed with patterns inspired by the traditional designs of Lefkaritiko lace and Fythkiotiko weaving