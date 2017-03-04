A minute with Myrto Fereou and Myrna Demetriou Pattichi Directors of Retrovi

Where do you live?

Myrto: At home.

Myrna: At home with my husband, children and a lot of animals.

Best childhood memory?

Myrto: Carefree summer holidays at my grandmother’s house on Kos island.

Myrna: Watching my grandmother, mother and sister “fighting” over embroidering.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Myrto: Many restaurants! Not a particular dish! I like mostly salads and grilled meat! Could never eat ambelopoulia!

Myrna: Not a particular restaurant. I love cheese and I don’t eat seafood.

What did you have for breakfast?

Myrto: Coffee, coffee and then some more coffee.

Myrna: Fruit and tea.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Myrto: Day person! playing around with threads and creating new patterns.

Myrna: Day person! Rearranging my cupboards.

Best book ever read?

Myrto: The Romanovs by Simon Sebag Montefiore. Obsessed with the history of the last czars.

Myrna: All of my psychology books

Favourite film of all time?

Myrto: Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard. For the acting, the direction, the plot and the setting.

Myrna: The Greek film The Countess of Corfu with Rena Vlachopoulou

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Myrto: Love to travel. Best trips ever Buenos Aires and a road trip from San Francisco to LA. Would like to visit Ecuador.

Myrna: Greece

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Myrto: Soundtrack of La La Land.

Myrna: Any kind of music depending on my mood

What is always in your fridge?

Myrto: H2O and zero coke.

Myrna: Iced tea

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Myrto: My dream is to have a house where I could wake up and look at the sea. Preferably the Pacific ocean.

Myrna: My house

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Myrto: To be invited to Truman Capote’s famous Black and White ball.

Myrna: My parents

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Myrto: Eat all the ice cream I could find.

Myrna: I wouldn’t know where to start… be with my beloved people.

What is your greatest fear?

Myrto: Birds.

Myrna: Death

Tell me a joke…

Myrto: I love to cook!!!!

Myrna: I never shout!!!

Fereou and Pattichi are the driving forces behind Retrovi, a company designing clutch bags dressed with patterns inspired by the traditional designs of Lefkaritiko lace and Fythkiotiko weaving