One for the ladies

With International Women’s Day coming up on Wednesday, a theatrical performance that is very reminiscent of the 1997 British comedy The Full Monty seems to have the perfect timing.

The play to hit the Latsia Municipal Theatre in Nicosia tomorrow and the Pattichio Theatre in Limassol on Monday is called Ladies’ Night, in Russian.

Written by New Zealand writers Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair in 1987 it is about four unemployed guys who develop a male strip show after being motivated by the Chippendales to make some fast money.

They pitch the notion to a local club owner and take lessons from a dance instructor on what women really want from a male stripper and how to deliver it.

This cheeky, fun, and a little bit naughty, play has been translated into 16 languages, has had several national sell-out tours in the UK since 1990 and remains New Zealand’s most commercially successfully play to date.

It is the ultimate girls’ night out, but there is nothing stopping men with a good sense of humour from also seeing the show.

Ladies’ Night

Performance of the play by Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair. March 5. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €35/30/25. In Russian. Tel: 22-878688

March 6. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. €45/40/35/30. In Russian. Tel: 25-377277