Police arrest man involved in 12 burglaries

A 35-year-old questioned by police in Paphos in connection with a burglary ended up confessing to 11 more between September last year and February 25.

The man was initially arrested in connection with burglary and theft from an apartment early in January this year.

It followed a report from the owner of the apartments that a television had been stolen between January 8 and 9.

The suspect was summoned for questioning, in the process of which he was identified as the perpetrator of the burglary.

In the course of the investigation, the suspect also admitted to carrying out 11 more burglaries in Kato Paphos and Yeroskipou between September 29 and February 25.