March 4th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Police detain 19-yr-old after motorway race

Following a chase, police on Saturday detained a 19-year-old clocked driving at a speed of 203km per hour, double the legal limit, on the Larnaca to Nicosia motorway 40 minutes after midnight.

Officers flagged the man down but he failed to stop and continued towards Nicosia while trying to evade the police.

At the Orphanides juncture on Troodos Avenue, the man run a red light before colliding sideways with the patrol car and coming to a halt.

A breathalyzer test showed 14 microgammes, five higher than the legal limit.

The man was expected to be charged later Saturday.

