March 5th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Cyprus settlement depends on Turkey, House president says

House president Demetris Syllouris

The settlement of the Cyprus problem depends in essence on Turkey, which is the intransigent party, House President Demetris Syllouris said on Sunday.

Speaking during a memorial service in Pedoulas village, in the Nicosia District, Syllouris said Cyprus needed a settlement that would be fair, viable and functioning that would make it a strong, united and free country.

“We should reflect on the kind of struggle we are waging today in order for Cyprus to be free again” and on the way we fulfill our duty “to all those who sacrificed themselves” in the past, he said.

He said the creation of an exemplary democratic and European state would bring about great benefits and enable Cyprus to meet the challenges ahead.

